December 10, 2022

Bad Bunny Stadium is empty because they were going to have clone tickets half time

December 10, 2022

Mexico City /

One of the most anticipated parties of the year that is about to end was the Gala Bad Bunny in Azteca StadiumAnd the From what was reported on social networks, this was not what was expected.

It turns out that a few hours after the Puerto Rican reggaeton show begins, Inside the giant statue of Santa Ursula there were many empty spaces.

In turn, in the vicinity of the building there were thousands of followers of the musician who They could not enter because the entrance curtains had been lowered.

It was then that the copy began to circulate Tickets have been reproducedThis is why people who wanted to enter the place were allowed to attend.

Looks like a bit of a mess

Who is Bad Bunny?

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, is a Puerto Rican reggaeton singer who has positioned himself as One of the most important exponents of this genre.

The bad bunny has it

A couple of presentations at Santa Ursula Giant Statue

As part of his Hottest Tour in the World, it is one of the most anticipated concerts for the musician’s fans.

