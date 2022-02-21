Shakira: The true story behind the song she fell in love with | Gerard Pique | Barcelona | Colombian celebrities | nnda nnlt | Fame

Over the years, the Colombian Shakira She has combined many musical successes with songs with a captivating melody and wonderful lyrics that in many cases tell something real that happened to the artist, as is the case with the song “I am the lover”.

more information: Shakira and the poem she wrote to God when she was eleven years old

Like many of his songs, this one relates to issues related to love, but very few know this because they did not take the time to discover or pay attention to the smallest details.

For example, an old topic from Shakirawhich was called “January Days”, tells a little about the story with her Argentine ex-boyfriend Antonio de la Rua.

Shakira is 45 and Gerard Pique is 35 (Photo: Louis Charis/AFP)

The story “I fell in love” with Shakira

Throughout the song, the singer tells the story of his falling in love which gives very clear details of who this song is dedicated to.

phrases like “I thought this kid was still a kid, but what am I going to do with him?“,”What a round mouth I love that little beard‘, showing who the other person is.

Those who, even then, did not realize to whom this topic is devoted, should know that it is about it Gerrard PiqueFootball player in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Throughout the song, you can hear how they fell in love, the age difference between the two, considering the Colombian is 10 years older, and the defender’s physical appearance.

Moreover, through the video clip, Shakira She is accompanied by a man whose face is not seen to the end. And as expected, that man was Gerrard Pique.

Shakira and Bigg

The two met in 2010 when she performed “Waka Waka”, an acting song for World Cup South AfricaHe traveled with his team to play the tournament which he later won.

Since then they have begun to get to know each other and go out more often, despite the fact that a lot has been said about the age difference between the two.

Without caring about anything other than their love, they both decided to start a family, bringing two children into the world, although they were no stranger to speculation, especially when there was talk in 2018 of an alleged separation.

As an intriguing fact about this couple, we can find out that both of them’ birthdays are on February 2.