Santiago Giménez changes the light blue color to red and black

The Cruz Azul striker is still arriving in Amsterdam, where he will spend the night traveling to Rotterdam tomorrow.

Santiago Jimenez is already living his early hours as a future Feyenoord player. The Mexican striker arrived in the Netherlands on Thursday afternoon, surrounded by journalists and fans who saw with their own eyes the photo of the future striker. In addition, the football player Cruz Azul introduced his new colors: red and black.

As soon as he boarded at Amsterdam airport, he was received by a delegation from the European team and presented him with a scarf in the colors of Feyenoord. With obligatory photos in front of “on-site” journalists, fans and the curious, Giménez began to live his own European dream.

He spent the rest of the day in the capital of the Netherlands and Tomorrow he will go to Rotterdam to pass the medical examination and the subsequent signing of the contract. Social media has exploded with pictures of Cruz Azul’s top scorer in this competition in colors other than light blue.

And that is that Santiago Jimenez has spent his whole life – literally – rooted in one club: Cruz Azul. It started to emerge in subcategories and since then it has been seen as the next hope for the cement quarry. He carried out the entire operation of the core forces in La Maquina until his debut with the first team.

Blue > Red & Black

That’s why every photo of Bebote on the field is accompanied by the signature blue that Cruz Azul wears. Now, with a new stage in his life, his fans and player will have to get used to the red and black colors of his new club.

