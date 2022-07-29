Goals, summary, controversies and videos of today’s match 4 of Apertura 2022 of Liga MX Femenil

Chivas de Guadalajara dominated Querétaro 2-0 at Akron Stadium for the fourth day of the 2022 Liga MX Femenil inaugural. Check out videos of goals, controversies and the full summary of this emotional match.

The flock of holy women all started with this meeting as host. Technical director Juan Pablo Alvaro, who has served his sentence, has delegated to his assistant Hector Noriega responsibility for this commitment with Preliminary lineup led by strikers Alicia Cervantes, Adriana Iturbide and Carolina Jaramillo to beat Queritana. Lecha’s goals (32 minutes), his number 70 in the role of Rojiblanca and Jewel Caro (53) decided the victory at home.

Following this commitment, the women’s team from FC Deportivo Guadalajara will play as host Their next match in the inaugural 2022 Liga MX Femenil League: Monday, August 1, when they visit Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium.to repeat the first leg of the final series of Clausura 2022. Meanwhile, Queretaro will receive Tijuana at the Alameda Olympic Stadium, the day before, as part of the fifth day of the Women’s Championship. Flock Pasión brings you an illustrated summary of the 2-0 victory over Queretanas:

The start was postponed twice due to heavy rain (IMAGO7)

Chivas Feminel vs. Chivas Goals. Querétaro + videos + controversies

Hector Noriega led the match after punishing Pato Alvaro (Chivas)

late start

I finally started

first notification

This was the first goal of Chivas

great dog

The first appearance of Atlético

Another victory

