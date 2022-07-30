Possible squad of Chivas host Pachuca in Round 6 of 2022 Apertura

The rojiblancos had no room for error at the start of the season, after five games without a win and just three goals.

Chivas de Guadalajara had a week to forget with the turbulent start to the inaugural 2022 tournament As they accumulated their fifth match without winning last Wednesday against Queretaro and thought that the only task was to fight for the title, in this sixth day match against Pachuca, Coach Ricardo Cadena is bound to get the victory at Akron Stadium.

The Sacred Herd will face Tuzos on Saturday, July 30 at full capacity after merging Santiago Urmenho as his third promotion. But he would hardly be counted as a starter after his bitter debut against Gallus Blancos, For this reason, the captain of Rojiblanco will take advantage of his offensive options such as José el Tepa González and ngel Zadívar.

Chivas squad vs Queretaro

For this lively duel in the Pearl of the West and for the fourth time in the house competition, Cadena will be modified again to try to take three base pointsin your aspirations. Miguel Jimenez will play in the goal. In defense Antonio Briceño with Gilberto Sepulveda, Gilberto Orozco and Alan Muzzo and Christian Calderon. In the midfield will be Fernando Beltran, Fernando Gonzalez and Sebastian Perez. In front of Alexis Vega with José Tepa González.

For Guadalajara, the tournament will not be easy because of the few inclusions that she has achieved, but also because of the work of Cadena is carefully monitored by the council, Well, we must remember that the sports director, Ricardo Pelaez also met with other coaches before giving the young Mexican strategist permanencealso If poor results prevail, there may be news in the coming days.

Chivas achieve their first win at Apertura 2022

FC Deportivo will face Guadalajara Pachuca on Saturday, July 30, 2022 At Akron Stadium, as part of Round 6 of the inaugural 2022 Liga MX Championship, a match that was scheduled to begin at 9:05pm CST and It will be broadcast live and exclusively on the IZZI system’s Afizzionados channel.

