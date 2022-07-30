Neither Sanchez nor Marquez, Mexico’s best player according to Dani Alves

Dani Alves / Hugo Sanchez / Rafa Marquez

Daniel Alves He arrived in Mexico, and thus began the party celebrating the reception of the most successful player known in the sport. Alves is considered one of the best right-backs in football history, as well as being a key player in a historic team like Barcelona under Guardiola.

Alves’ arrival may be criticized for his age, but the truth is that the player has a level to earn to stand out in the MX . League. After playing with the best players in the world, the Brazilian team was encouraged to pass judgment on who in their view was the best Mexican player.

To the surprise of many, it is not so Hugo SanchezLegend cougars And Dale Tree, no Rafael Marquez, the history of Barcelona and rated by a certain section of the masses as the best Mexican player. However, Alves chose a goalkeeper: Jorge Campos. Elvis decided to honor him on his social networks:

Campos and the happiness of seeing Elvis in Pumas

The legendary former goalkeeper of the club Mexican national team And he did not hesitate to express his delight at the arrival of Dani Alves to his beloved team: “Dani Alves, friend. I welcome you to Pumas, the best team in Mexico, my brother.” Hey. Thank you for coming to my Pumas, we will be heroes with you, because you are a winner,” he commented. TV Azteca is now suspended.