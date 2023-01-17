January 17, 2023

San Luis made millions selling Nico Ibanez to Tigres

Cassandra Curtis January 17, 2023 2 min read

San Luis Potosi, Mexico /

Without moving your hands and taking advantage of it They stayed for a percentage from a letter Nicholas Ibanezthe Saint Louis Athletic It’s one of the big winners Transport that closed Tuzos del Pachuca and Tigres of the UANL By the Argentine striker, who will boost those from Nuevo León in favour End of 2023.

How much is Nico Ibanez worth?

Ibanez came to Mexican football in 2018 for San Luis Potosi and they traded him to Pachuca in 2021. At that time, Atleti retained 30 percent of the striker’s speech And it will generate a lot of income in 2023 after the operation between Hidalguenses and Tigres.

According to the sources consulted, Tigres paid $11 million to Nico Ibaneza 28-year-old footballer who was acquired by San Luis Potosinos when it was still in the second division from Gimnasia y Esgrima for only $800,000, and achieved promotion in 2019.

St. Louis FC retained 30 percent In the sale deal to Pachuca Club, the team that negotiated and sold the Argentine striker to the Monterrey team for $11 million, according to sources I consulted.

Today’s news in Liga MX

How much did St. Louis earn for Niko?

Although he already featured in the jersey of Atlético San Luis, with the Hidalguense team he became even more important, because in addition to being the best scorer in the last Apertura 2022, he also became the champion of the MX League with Pachuca.

Once you have completed your transfer to Tigres from Los Tuzos, San Luis will receive $3 million for Ibanez Thanks to the percentage they kept; That is, almost four times more money compared to the amount they invested to buy it five years ago.

