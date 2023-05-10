saints vs. Monterrey LIVE ONLINE FREE via TUDN and TV Azteca 7: anytime and anywhere to watch and open TV channels broadcasting the match of the day for the first leg of Clausura 2023 | Mexico

Clash stops the heart in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals Liguilla MX. St. Lagoon against. monterey Today, Wednesday, May 10, broadcast live / live / online from TSM Stadium, an expected collision is booked, especially due to the recent history between the two, as the Lakes were one of the three teams that could defeat the Riados in the regular phase of Clausura 2023. This will be one of The competitions that will be broadcast on open television, and here we leave you all the information so that you can watch them live, in addition to the schedules, possible formations and all previous competitions. I notice!

What time is Santos vs. Monterey?

This is Santos vs. Monterrey is Wednesday’s first and first leg of the 2023 Clausura quarter-finals of Liga MX. If you want to watch it, you must start at 7:00 PM in Central Mexico. Don’t miss your local programming so you can catch up on transmissions and all TSM’s upcoming Heart Attack Duel incidents.

Where can you see Santos vs. Do you live in Monterey?

To follow the broadcast of the series Santos vs. Monterrey Live You can do this on two channels: If you want to watch it on open TV, you can follow it via TV Azteca 7 Deportes, while if you want to watch it on Pay TV it will be via TUDN. It should be noted that TV Azteca will show the first leg of the Santos vs. Monterrey and the full series of Chivas vs. Atlas are the only matches it will broadcast in the Clausura 2023 quarter-finals of Liga MX.

saints vs. Monterey: a potential alignment

Santos Laguna: Gebran Lajoud; Omar Campos, Doria, Felix Torres, Raul Lopez; Emerson Rodriguez, Alan Cervantes, Aldo Lopez, Diego Medina; Harold Preciado and Juan Brunetta. Coach: Pablo Rebeto.

Monterrey: Esteban Andrada; Jesus Gallardo, Hector Moreno, Victor Guzmán, Eric Aguirre; Omar Gouveia, Arturo González, Celso Ortiz, Jordi Cortizo, Maximiliano Meza; and Rogelio Funes Mori. Coach: Victor Manuel Vucic.

saints vs. Monterey: That’s how they get to Liguilla MX

The big surprise for Clausura 2023 was presented by Santos Laguna in the qualifiers, when Pachuca – who was the current champion – left on the road in a penalty shootout, having qualified for this situation because Querétaro, who finished tenth, had to. He conceded his place in the Lakes to him because he was last in the division table. Verdiblancos begin their journey towards the Liga MX title, something they haven’t achieved since the 2018 Clausura, when they beat Toluca in the Grand Final.

On the other hand, we have Team Monterrey, a team that seemed to have the merit of Clausura 2023, but in the past few days feelings of doubt have left us. One of the few matches they lost in the tournament (3) was precisely against Santos Laguna at BBVA Bancomer on the 15th date of Clausura 2023, when they lost 1-2 at home. This time, in TSM, the Rayados want to start on the right foot in the quarterfinals and will be looking for a win that will allow them to go home with some peace of mind to face the series.