Logan Paul was paying his two spouses’ lawyers for the street fight

Nate Diaz And Jake Paul The box will take place on August 5th and at the promotional press conference, the former wrestler of UFC He jokingly admitted that he hanged a civilian, mistaking him for Logan Paul. And it was precisely the latter who offered to pay the victim’s lawyer for the lawsuit against Diaz.

Nate Diaz: ‘I thought it was Logan Paul’

On August 5, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Nate Diaz And Jake Paul They will meet in an eight-round boxing match. At the promotional press conference, however, the recent controversies were revived. Paul Diaz recalled that he hanged Rodney Petersen, a civilian who even doubles as Logan Paul in some videos. Nate joked about it.

About street fighter

“It’s Logan, what are you talking about? You don’t want to just hit people. This is too serious. You know what I’m saying? Give him a nap.”

“Do you think it was Logan?” Jake asked. Diaz replied, “It’s Logan, what are you talking about? You don’t want to just hit people. That’s very dangerous. I knew what I’m saying? Give him a nap.”

What Nate Diaz’s lawyers say

Rodney Petersen, Jake Paul’s husband, has sued for assault received on public roads. At the time, Diaz, logically, had hired attorneys to defend himself. Walter Becker, his advocate, explained in an interview with MMA Fighting that the ex-fighter will present all evidence about the incident before the public prosecutor to prove his innocence.





He added, “A trained fighter named Rodney Petersen aggressively pursued Nate with the intent of confronting him, and once he did, Nate acted entirely in self-defense. No further comment will be made at this time.”

Logan Paul offers to pay his lawyer

Based on the aggression he experienced on public roads, Rodney Petersen has filed a lawsuit against Nate Diaz and the person who was involved is Logan Paul. The YouTuber offered his vulnerability to paying lawyers for the case.





“I connected him (Rodney) with legal advice and I think he walked away from a very healthy check. I offered to finance the case against Nate Diaz, but the legal team took the case for free because I think they think it’s theft. Logan kicked off.

He added, “Not much to say. A professional MMA fighter chokes a civilian with relatively little fighting experience. You know why? Is it annoying? I’m going to say this because I was supposed to fight Nate. Then he goes to fight my little brother and then chokes like me in Street. He’s so weird, he’s a bully.”