Gave them the wrong mark! Haaland’s father, was expelled from the Bernabeu for insulting Real Madrid fans and throwing food at them

2023-05-09

Alf Eng Haaland He received insults from Merengue fans and the former City player could not contain his anger and ended up “cutting his sleeve” (a bad sign) to the fans who were close to him.

Abu Erling Halland He made an unfortunate scene in a box at the Santiago Bernabéu during the first leg of the semi-finals UEFA Champions League between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The Norwegian’s father was with several friends when he started receiving insults and yells from white fans. The situation gradually escalated to the point where the fans started shouting “Fucking FUCKING” and that’s when it started thousand in He lost his manners and reacted.

His response was to put his hand over his ear, which prompted them to shout at him even louder. Finally, the stadium security personnel approached the Norwegian to remove him from the area and prevent the conflict from escalating further.

Guardiola’s reaction to Vinicius’ brilliant goal and Haaland’s gestures with the Brazilian; Anger Ancelotti after the equalizer

Fans said it all started because Alf-Inge Haaland was going to dedicate himself to throwing food in the stands, as well as making insulting gestures to Real Madrid fans.