January 9, 2022

Naomi Osaka withdraws from semi-finals in Melbourne due to abdominal injury

Cassandra Curtis January 8, 2022 2 min read

Melbourne Australia — Naomi OsakaThe Australian Open champion withdrew from the semi-finals of the WTA Championships in Melbourne on Saturday due to an abdominal injury. The decision allowed his opponent, Veronika KudermitovaYou will advance to the final of the competition.

“I have had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne,” Osaka said in a statement from Tennis Australia. “Unfortunately, I have had an abdominal injury. I need to rest and prepare for the Australian Open.”

Osaka later added on Twitter, “Sad to retire due to an injury from my match today, my body was in shock from playing intense back-to-back matches after my break.” “Thank you for all your love last week. I’ll try to rest and see you soon!”

The Australian Open starts on January 17th.

She will face Kudermetova on Sunday Simona Halep, the second classifier, which was eliminated Cheng Chenwen 6-3 6-2 in the other semi-finals of Summer Set 1.

In the Adelaide International Domestic Championships Ash PartyDefeated, King of Wimbledon and first in the world rankings, Polish Iga SweatkRoland Garros champion in 2020, 6-2 6-4. In the final on Sunday, he will face Barty Elena Rybakinawho get rid of it misaki doi By 6-4 and 6-3.

American Amanda Anisimova She qualified for her first final since 2019 with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over it Daria Kasatkina At the WTA Summer Set 2, played at Rod Laver Arena. Anisimova will face the Belarusian Alexandra Sasnovich, who won the duel with Ann Lee With a ratio of 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3.

Meanwhile, in the semi-finals of an ATP tournament in Melbourne Park, Spain Rafael Nadal pass finn Emile Rose Mountain 6-4 and 7-5 ratio. In the final on Sunday, he will face the Spanish-American Maxime Crissywho outnumbered Grigor Dimitrov By 7-5 and 7-6 (9).

The Adelaide and Melbourne Championships are among six preparatory events taking place in Australia this week, ahead of the season’s first major tournament at Melbourne Park.

