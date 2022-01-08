Santiago Solari in America vs. Puebla: The Argentine coach entered the stadium and went crazy in front of the referee and was expelled | Video | League MX | NCZD | Total Sports

He put moderation aside and his reaction has been rare since he arrived in Mexico to take over the technical direction of America Club. Santiago Solari Out of control, he took to the field to claim the verdict, and then, was kicked out of the duel against Puebla, at the start of Clausura. MX . League.

In the 31st minute of the first half, the Argentine coach ran towards the main referee’s area, after a foul by Roger Martinez against Maximiliano Araujo, and reprimanded the referee for other actions that occurred in the match.

The referee, almost immediately, pulled the red card out of his pocket and showed it to him “Indiecito”, who was next to him. After he was already fired, Solari left and continued the protests, shouting things in the air.

America vs. Puebla: Preview

The Eagles must take up the challenge two days after three of their members were reported infected with COVID-19. This will be the third tournament under the leadership of Argentine Santiago Solari, who had a short spell on the bench at Real Madrid.

In the previous two tournaments, America del “Indesito” had a great performance in the regular stage, but fell into the quarter-finals of the league, which led to serious questions.

“We are facing the new tournament with great enthusiasm, renewed energy and desire to start and enjoy football, an exciting sport that I hope will not be interrupted by COVID-19 cases.”Previously, via Solari.