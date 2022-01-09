Rayados vs Querétaro (0-0): The first goalless match in Clausura 2022

Editorial Mediotiempo

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 08.01.2022 21:10:06

Even if They came out as favourites In the steel giant, Rayados couldn’t with Querétaro and they’re done Drawing without goals On match day 1 of The end of 2022Where they struggled to create choices on attack and people They ended up booing them.

the The first time it was worthy In BBVA, where Locations they had the ball, 59 percent possession, but they lacked the attacking idea to reflect it on the scoreboard, against an opponent who barely scored a shot on goal.

Sebastian Vegas was one and options From Gang in the 11th minute, in a second play catch it Joel Campbell On the left and taking a position that finished the Chilean, but sent him off on one side.

Leonardo Sequera can hung After one minute to visit when appeared from the correct profile, But can’t win to Esteban Andrade to define.

At 20 ‘controversy arose, When Maximilian Berg defeated Vincent Janssen Ball fight in the area and The referee scored a penalty kick, although he ended up not giving it up after reviewing the play in where, where He noticed that the Queretaro defender touched the ball first.

Reviewed by VAR and there is no penalty for Monterey! ❌ # rayados | Referee Edgar Morales consulted with the video referee and overruled his orders Was there a shortage of berg on Vincent Janssen? pic.twitter.com/XiTxNTiJco – FOX Sports MX (FOXSportsMX) January 9, 2022

In the part two, the gang started to have an obvious thing with Paul Jansen in 52 minutes, who finished center Campbell No brand, but can not be determined And the ball went over the arc of the visit.

after minutes, Al 59′And Arturo Gonzalez He got another chance with a free kick that hit the post, which It seemed like a great goal From the royal team’s midfielder, he’s probably the royal family’s clearest game since In ’87 there was one for Rogelio Funes More, But It didn’t hit him well On the ball when he was alone in front of the goalkeeper and fell to the ground.

In the 2 round, readus visit to necaxa in a Victoria Stadium next one January 14 in a 9:00 pm., While cocks Receive on the same day Pumas in a corrector, But in It’s 19:00.