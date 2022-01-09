January 9, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Juan Reynoso was impressed by the reinforcements

Juan Reynoso was impressed by the reinforcements

Cassandra Curtis January 9, 2022 2 min read

Mexico City /

Juan Renoso, Coach blue crossAnd clap for work From Your new players tonight at the start The end of 2022 For the Celestials in a duel against the Xolos.

Highlights of Peruvian Eric Lira and Charlie Rodriguez, as explained by Uriel Antona didn’t have time to adapt Generally.

“It is never easy to debut in a team like Cruz Azul, only when Oriel was playing with us his daughter was born, and today he did well but he lacks work and minutes. Charlie and Eric did itWe held Charlie for 70 minutes, but We stay with the effortHe told a news conference after the 2-0 win.

respect Initially from which party Those from Tijuana dominated the matchReynuso realized the complexity of the confrontation and his crew’s efforts to clear themselves on the field.

It was complicated but it’s a reality you have to get used to, because the soldiers fall and The boys did a good job That’s why they cost us the first 25 minutes.”

Heavenly Quarry

Renoso debuted two elements tonight: Emmanuel Gutierrez and Mauro Zalita, both 19 years old and Belongs to the under-20 runner-up team. In terms of youth, the machine technician trusts a new generation inside the CAZ quarry.

Satisfied with your efforts, They came from playing the U-20 final And in this generation we want to breathe life into the quarry and maybe then maybe it will be more complicated, but we will integrate it,” he concluded.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Rayados vs Querétaro (0-0): The first goalless match in Clausura 2022

January 9, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Naomi Osaka withdraws from semi-finals in Melbourne due to abdominal injury

January 8, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Santiago Solari in America vs. Puebla: The Argentine coach entered the stadium and went crazy in front of the referee and was expelled | Video | League MX | NCZD | Total Sports

January 8, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Why did Daddy Yankee disappear from social networks?

January 9, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Edomex Science Scholarship 2022: How To Apply For Aid 2500 Pesos Bimonthly

January 9, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Juan Reynoso was impressed by the reinforcements

January 9, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

WhatsApp Web Group Video Call: So you can make a call

January 9, 2022 Roger Rehbein