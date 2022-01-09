Juan Reynoso was impressed by the reinforcements

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 09.01.2022 00:06:04

Juan Renoso, Coach blue crossAnd clap for work From Your new players tonight at the start The end of 2022 For the Celestials in a duel against the Xolos.

Highlights of Peruvian Eric Lira and Charlie Rodriguez, as explained by Uriel Antona didn’t have time to adapt Generally.

“It is never easy to debut in a team like Cruz Azul, only when Oriel was playing with us his daughter was born, and today he did well but he lacks work and minutes. Charlie and Eric did itWe held Charlie for 70 minutes, but We stay with the effortHe told a news conference after the 2-0 win.

respect Initially from which party Those from Tijuana dominated the matchReynuso realized the complexity of the confrontation and his crew’s efforts to clear themselves on the field.

It was complicated but it’s a reality you have to get used to, because the soldiers fall and The boys did a good job That’s why they cost us the first 25 minutes.”

Heavenly Quarry

Renoso debuted two elements tonight: Emmanuel Gutierrez and Mauro Zalita, both 19 years old and Belongs to the under-20 runner-up team. In terms of youth, the machine technician trusts a new generation inside the CAZ quarry.

Satisfied with your efforts, They came from playing the U-20 final And in this generation we want to breathe life into the quarry and maybe then maybe it will be more complicated, but we will integrate it,” he concluded.