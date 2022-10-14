Toluca vs Santos (4-3). Objectives

When Santos was about to bless Hell with goalsRed Devils Toluca They made their best version and They managed a somersault from Hell to win 4-3 in a fantastic match in Legila In the Nemesio Diez Stadiumwhich brought together the best that can be in a football duel: differences, football, goalkeeper and many goals mainly to crown the first leg of the quarter-finals.

Toluca started by winning the match with two early goals In the first 8 minutes of the game, Laguneros faces the wall. All thanks to the head of Carlos Gonzalez and a shot from Camilo Sanvizowhich culminated in a wonderful play of demons.

Santos and his three unanswered goals

But from then on The awakening of the warriors will comeAccompanied by some controversy. first becauseHe managed to find the goal after a penalty kick Which was marked by referee Diego Montaño after Thiago Volpe committed a foul on Hugo Rodriguez. This was a controversial decision because the hit was present and marked. However, a similar play in Cruz Azul has yet to be spotted.

It didn’t matter for Fernando Gurriaran who took the penalty and made it 2-1 That paved the way for the return of the lake. This was first formed in a 2-2 draw Thanks to the header from Harold Preciado.

The sacred goal that puts demons on the ropes This came after the Albiverde team took advantage of a lack of focus demons Who requested infractions and penalties that were not awarded. there Omar Campos seemed to cross the line and put a pass into the goal Eduardo Modu, Aguirre.

Fans made a difference

When football arguments were rare On Nemesio Square Toluca, 12 . player appeared. a Hobby He didn’t care about the damage and didn’t care about his team’s mistakes, They started screaming and cheering in such a way that the stadium shook And many surrounding streets.

So Saints let their guard down And a few subtle touches, The demons put Pele on Sanviz againwho set hard through the middle to make it 3-3 that united the scarlet fans’ throats.

And this in the account of emotions will remain the failures of Preciado in a counter-attack for a pass from Suarez and a fatal mistake by Sanvizo against Acevedo, after the ball was shot. All in the same play that kept everyone on edge before the 3-3 minutes.

Infernal somersault

In the end saints number Lost The party, but yeah To Juan Brunetta, who was expelled For a double warning five minutes after the end. The midfielder was slow to leave, which Caused Volpi to go to push him A battle almost broke out, which was quickly put down by the rulers.

And when everything points to a tie, A hand came from Carlos Urancia who – which Marked as punishment After the cross of Jean Menes. Volpi ran across the field and asked for the ball to collect the penalty. Brazilian Acevedo cheated and hit 4-3 crazy.

What a way to burn through the inferno of Toluca at the start of a fast-paced Liguilla.