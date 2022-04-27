The fact that Doc Rivers is the worst coach in NBA history

With the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2022 NBA Playoffs facing the Toronto Raptors, their coach Doc Rivers is an expert at losing ground.

Series 2022 NBA Playoffs Enter Philadelphia 76ers s Toronto Raptors It became so much fun very quickly. After a furious start to the City of Brotherly Love, the Canadians begin to turn things around and make their rivals nervous.

Philly was 3-0 before the Raptors made history 3-2. That result was not tracked in the playoffs, hence the tension and pressure around the Sixers. although Joel Embiid He has a wounded finger, so there is no excuse for him to lose in the first round this way.

For this reason, the one who puts pressure on his shoulders is undoubtedly the coach the most. Doc Rivers. Despite winning a training ring in the 2008 NBA Finals with him Boston Celticsthere are data that put him as one of the biggest losers in history.

Doc Rivers, on the wrong side of NBA Playoffs history

to start, Rivers is the only coach to lose more than 3-1 in a series.. He did it three timesIn 2003, 2015 and most recently in 2020. Now, It could be his fourth time, Besides being the first to spoil 3-0. But the most worrying thing is what happens when he hits three wins.

When his team has a chance to win the series, Doc Rivers 31 loss, the largest loss for a head coach in NBA history. Moreover, according to ESPN statistics and information, He’s lost 7 of the last 8 times he’s had the chance to close a duel.