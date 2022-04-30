April 30, 2022

Rubio Rubin already has a debut date with Guatemala

Cassandra Curtis April 30, 2022

Guatemala

Guatemala will finally be able to count on Rubio Rubin when he meets all his requirements.

The American striker Rubio Mendes RobinAbout to become Qualified football player to Guatemala national teamAnd So it’s only a matter of time before you can object His first game as an element two younghaving agreed to be taken into account and thus defend his colors once and for all, having done so in stars and stripes Several years ago.

mexican coach Luis Fernando Tina He was the one who confirmed it fat She is already in the last steps of becoming a Guatemalan citizen, so if all goes well no news He will be called to upcoming links,who will be even CONCACAF League of Nations which will start in June.

“It is practically a fact that will play with us On the The League of Nations. The most important thing is that we talked to him and he is ready to play with him Guatemala. Try restore your groove, get out from proceshas already been called up to his team and hopefully from here to JuneTina said at a press conference.

Next to, blonde ruby You still have to travel to Guatemalais expected to be next week so you can issue identification document as well as him passportwhich will be the last thing you will miss to consult FIFA Permission is requested by the attacker Be eligible in the combined class.

chapels I’ve left feeling so good ever since Luis Fernando Tina He is the coach, still undefeated by winning three games and one draw, but the arrival of fat will complete illusion What do they have Hobby which performs well in official competitions.

