The hidden player owned by Ja Morant and Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will face Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs and have a player who can complicate matters for them.

The fight he fought Memphis Grizzlies To qualify for the semi-finals of the Western Conference of these 2022 NBA Playoffs In view of Minnesota Timberwolves It wasn’t easy at all. It took six matches to beat them and now he’s waiting for them Golden State Warriors.

This Friday night, Memphis beat the hosts at Target Center 114-109, coming back from losing for most of the game, as they have done throughout the series. Ja Morante He played a good game and was key at the end, something that was also repeated during the duel.

However, there is another player who particularly shone in the attack, helped the return and was the series’ top scorer for the Grizzlies. And it is that his goal-scoring prowess made Morrant himself give him his award as 2022 NBA Most Improved Player.

Desmond Bean, Grizzly’s X Factor

the player from which Golden State Warriors You should be careful Desmond Ben, the second-year shooting guard who made the leap in quality this season and in the series against Minnesota. It was Selected with the last pick for the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft.

In these six encounters, Bane averaged بلغ 23.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists In 37 minutes on the field. The most amazing thing, and what makes him so dangerous, is that he was 4.4 three-pointers were made in 9.4 attempts In every match for a killer 46% effectiveness.