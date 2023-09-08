Ronald Acuña Jr. TIE MLB record

If it’s not trending in the major leagues, Ronald Acuña Jr He was already present during the day.

St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Bravesand were measured again in Truist Park To achieve victory over diamonds.advertisements

On Thursday night, September 7, the Tomahawks looked to bounce back from two losses to the Redbirds.

It’s now common to see Ronald Acuña Jr. as the leadoff hitter and right fielder in head coach Brian Snitker’s lineup.

You might be interested in: Historically: Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two home runs against San Luis and Wainwright

Max Fried took the mound for the home team, while Adam Wainwright, the horse of many a battle, did the same for the Cardinals.

The Atlanta left-handed pitcher earned the first zero of the game. The same cannot be said for veteran Wayno.

Ronald Acuña Junior. He faced the star pitcher from St. Louis. From the first pitch, the Venezuelan hit a solo home run that opened the scoring.

The ball hit by Ronald Acuña Jr. moved across center field at 115 mph at a departure angle of 16 degrees. It covered 426 feet of total distance.

You may be interested in: Pan American Games Santiago 2023: Cuba meets its rivals

This full score represents an interesting fact regarding a select group of major leaguers.

It was the sixth homer the Venezuelan has hit this season as the first hitter in the lineup.

He has the fourth-most home runs in these conditions, behind only Mookie Betts (11), Kyle Schwarber (10) and Marcus Semien (7).

As if that wasn’t enough, with this home run, Ronald Acuña Jr. tied the game Shuhei Otani In a certain statistic

In the last five campaigns. Adds 34 rounds Four rules To the first charge in the shiftequivalent to the Japanese star that collects the same amount with this characteristic.

Pete Alonso tops that list with 37 rockets, and the aforementioned Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has 36 rockets.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is having his best moment in the MLB

A native of La Guaira, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit records of 34 home runs and 88 RBI.

With an average of .331remains unstoppable in the strike zone, showing his best version of the season.