a surprise! Honduran Eddie Hernandez has been put into orbit by the Central American giant

2023-09-08

Eddie Hernandez He could have a new team in his sports career, as he participated in important clubs in Honduras such as Olympia And Motagua.

See more: Costa Rican league standings table

Attacker from Bajo Ajwan He is currently without a team after spending last year with the Blue Eagles, where he scored 17 goals in 62 matches.

After several periods of inactivity, Costa Rican media and journalists reported that the tall, 32-year-old striker was in the orbit of the club. Alajelense Sports League.

It is possible that Hernandez will end his relationship in the next few hours against the Manaudou team, which qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Central American Cup It ranks first in the local championship seven days later.

The Honduran player could sign with the Hedgehogs after being a free agent and has a reasonable window of time to sign for any team in the world from then on. FIFA This type protects footballers who do not have a club.