March 6, 2022

Derek Jeter and his departure from the Marlins may be due to another reason | 123

March 6, 2022

It is said that Derek Jeter’s departure from the Miami Marlins was more the result of owner Bruce Sherman’s decision than Jeter’s.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald notes that Sherman apparently told a colleague that it would be difficult for him to fire Jeter in public, even as Sherman resented the low attendance numbers, among other things.

So a joint farewell was discussed. He had one year left on his previous contract and was not getting an extension.

For their part, Jeter’s support group gave weight to the message that the team had changed its mind about spending at least an additional $10 million this season, but a team source privately disputed that.

This Monday, the Hall of Fame member announced that he will not be continuing with the band in Little Havana.

“Today I announce that the Miami Marlins and I are formally ending our relationship and will no longer be the club’s CEO or shareholder,” Jeter said in a statement. “Five years ago we had a vision to transform the Marlins franchise, and as CEO, I was proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality. Through hard work, trust and responsibility, I transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaped the workforce and developed a long-term strategic plan. to success,” Jeter said on February 28.

“However, the vision for the future of the franchise is different from the one I signed on to lead. Now is the time for me to step aside as a new season begins,” he continued.

“My family and I want to thank our amazing crew, Marlins fans, Marlins players and the great Miami community for welcoming us with open arms and making us feel at home. The organization is even stronger today.” than it was five years ago, and added in his statement, “I am grateful to be part of this team.”

An immortal Major League Baseball winner and five-episode World Series winner, he spent five years with the Marlins as co-owner and CEO.

Source: Miami Herald

