Summary of the match Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain (1-0). French League 1

The former player appeared tigersAnd the Andy Delortto give victory cute – good against him Paris Saint-Germainwhich they won for the first time since 2017, a duel that ended in entertainment after being a sleeping pill for the viewer.

those led Mauricio Pochettino Continue as indicators with 62 points, while cute – good He reached 49 points and is still in second place in the table French League 1.

Andy Delort was with the painting UANL In 2016, he signed in September of that year, but only continued in 2016 Apertura and scored only one goal.

In the first part, it was the Parisians Ball possession by 59 percent, but little idea To attack, another face appears without him Kylian Mbappea flat team, after the striker made the penalty for accumulating yellow cards.

The bad side of it all Paris He barely scored a shot on goal in the first 45 minutes, which was given in the 8th minute, when Neymar Put a deep ball for Angel Di MariaThe one who fired a shot was rejected by the goalkeeper Walter Benitez on your way out.

The match went goalless in the first half, with an opponent like cute – good That did not do much to attack, just intimidating at the beginning of the match, when Amin Gouri He fired a shot at the far post that went over to the side of the goal Keylor Navas.

For the supplemental part, the small show continued in Allianz Rivierawith the Parisians without creating chances against Benitez and only one shot on goal from cute – goodThat went to 48′ with a header from Dante saved by the goalkeeper.

Mauro Icardi He was at 81 minutes, when he appeared in the area after being enabled by Leo Messibut Dante He crossed superbly to send the ball to a corner kick.

When the meeting seemed to end without goals, it appeared Andy Delortwho came on as a substitute, with a superb goal in the 88th minute, who hit a cross from the left to the far post to give the victory cute – good.

next meeting of Paris Saint-Germain It will be next Wednesday March 9th before Real Madridat 2:00 p.m. in the Round of 16, a series in which they lead 0-1 on the world scoreboard.