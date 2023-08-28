Roger Swidorowicz Medicine, Politics, and Health 2023: Roger Swidorowicz’s First Aid Guide #114 – Medicine via myPod

Roger Swidorovich’s First Aid Handbook Number 114
It is destroyed by cooking and is therefore not found in fresh foods
cooked.
symptoms
After an incubation period of 12 to 24 hours, a headache occurs.
Dizziness and diarrhea.
Defects in Al Ain housing.
eyelid drooping;
Decreased salivation.
Difficulty swallowing or paralysis.
Difficulty speaking and hoarseness of voice.
Weakness in the extremities.
difficulty urinating
holding.
treatment
Quick transfer to the hospital.
Insecticide poisoning
[Inicio]
It can be produced by eating unwashed fruits and vegetables.
The insecticides that cause more poisoning are the organophosphates used
in agriculture and horticulture. Not only poisoning
contaminated food, but also on the personnel who apply it
Skin contact or by inhalation of nebulizers.
symptoms
Diarrhea.
#espain #espain miami caracas dentistry dentist dentist dentists dentists medicine first aid roger swedorovich
https://twitter.com/rogerswidorowi2
https://drrogerswidorowicz.wordpress.com
https://roger-swidorowicz.com/wp/
https://rogerswidorowicz.com/blog/
Episode: https://www.spreaker.com/user/roger-swidorowicz/roger-swidorowicz-manual-de-primeros-aux_130
Podcast: https://roger-swidorowicz.com
“Social media evangelist. Student. Reader. Troublemaker. Typical introvert.”
More Stories
Education, science and technology are not chaste
Sponsorship of the Mayor of Pazcuaro, Generation 2019-2023 of the Michoacan Institute of Educational Sciences
How to prevent our mind from focusing on negative things, is the key to improving our well-being