August 28, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Roger Swidorowicz Medicine, Politics, and Health 2023: Roger Swidorowicz’s First Aid Guide #114 – Medicine via myPod

Roger Swidorowicz Medicine, Politics, and Health 2023: Roger Swidorowicz’s First Aid Guide #114 – Medicine via myPod

Zera Pearson August 28, 2023 1 min read

Roger Swidorovich’s First Aid Handbook Number 114
It is destroyed by cooking and is therefore not found in fresh foods
cooked.
symptoms
After an incubation period of 12 to 24 hours, a headache occurs.
Dizziness and diarrhea.
Defects in Al Ain housing.
eyelid drooping;
Decreased salivation.
Difficulty swallowing or paralysis.
Difficulty speaking and hoarseness of voice.
Weakness in the extremities.
difficulty urinating
holding.

treatment
Quick transfer to the hospital.
Insecticide poisoning
[Inicio]
It can be produced by eating unwashed fruits and vegetables.
The insecticides that cause more poisoning are the organophosphates used
in agriculture and horticulture. Not only poisoning
contaminated food, but also on the personnel who apply it
Skin contact or by inhalation of nebulizers.
symptoms
Diarrhea.

#espain #espain miami caracas dentistry dentist dentist dentists dentists medicine first aid roger swedorovich
https://twitter.com/rogerswidorowi2
https://drrogerswidorowicz.wordpress.com
https://roger-swidorowicz.com/wp/
https://rogerswidorowicz.com/blog/

Episode: https://www.spreaker.com/user/roger-swidorowicz/roger-swidorowicz-manual-de-primeros-aux_130
Podcast: https://roger-swidorowicz.com

See also  Seremi de Ciencia y Tecnología held the first meeting in the Greater South Central Region on ocean-based technological development

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Education, science and technology are not chaste

August 28, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Sponsorship of the Mayor of Pazcuaro, Generation 2019-2023 of the Michoacan Institute of Educational Sciences

August 27, 2023 Zera Pearson
4 min read

How to prevent our mind from focusing on negative things, is the key to improving our well-being

August 27, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Apple adds color to the iPhone 15 charger: that’s the rumour

August 28, 2023 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Grooming is progressing at full speed in Puerto Rico

August 28, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Launches an online sales platform to Cuba for trucks, motorcycles, cars and more

August 28, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Maryfer Centeno Analyzes Anahí On RBD’s Comeback: ‘Keep Your Head Down’

August 28, 2023 Lane Skeldon