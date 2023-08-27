Sponsorship of the Mayor of Pazcuaro, Generation 2019-2023 of the Michoacan Institute of Educational Sciences

Patzcuaro, Michoacan (MiMorelia.com). – Mayor of Patzcuaro, Julio Alberto Areola Vasquez Sponsorship of the 2019-2023 generation of the Michoacan Institute of Educational Sciences (IMCED), during a ceremony held today, Saturday, in this city.

The ceremony included a series of typical regional dances, which were part of the joy of the graduates’ family and friends.

In his message, the city’s mayor, Areola Vazquez, showed pride in having decided to nurture this generation of professionals.

Today is the culmination of a path in which several efforts have come together, especially the efforts of parents to support their children who have achieved the goal of reaching their professional studies.