August 28, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Sponsorship of the Mayor of Pazcuaro, Generation 2019-2023 of the Michoacan Institute of Educational Sciences

Sponsorship of the Mayor of Pazcuaro, Generation 2019-2023 of the Michoacan Institute of Educational Sciences

Zera Pearson August 27, 2023 1 min read

politeness

Patzcuaro, Michoacan (MiMorelia.com). – Mayor of Patzcuaro, Julio Alberto Areola Vasquez Sponsorship of the 2019-2023 generation of the Michoacan Institute of Educational Sciences (IMCED), during a ceremony held today, Saturday, in this city.

The ceremony included a series of typical regional dances, which were part of the joy of the graduates’ family and friends.

In his message, the city’s mayor, Areola Vazquez, showed pride in having decided to nurture this generation of professionals.

Today is the culmination of a path in which several efforts have come together, especially the efforts of parents to support their children who have achieved the goal of reaching their professional studies.

politeness
politeness

He explained the problems caused by the pandemic, but with the dedication and effort of everyone, we managed to move forward. Many deserted, but you did not, and thus history is made.

However, he said that was an essential part of the process Teachers’ contribution.

The ceremony was attended on behalf of teacher Alberto Cedeño in charge of IMCED administration, head of the Department of Psychology, teacher Veronica del Toro Morales, for IMCED Morelia, Juan Manuel García Santiago, teacher of the Institute, Morelia-Pazcuaro, José Ramón Rocha Robles and director of the Pazcuaro Campus, Arturo García Sagrero .

amc

Follow us on Google News to stay informed all the time: MiMorelia.com

See also  Real Ciencias Enerside Merit Ranking vs. El Salvador (36-12)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

How to prevent our mind from focusing on negative things, is the key to improving our well-being

August 27, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Economics celebrates its 50th anniversary with musician Luis Salinas – InfoRegión

August 26, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Learn to recognize self-abandonment using these four pointers

August 26, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

The icons of these apps keep secrets

August 27, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Latest in his career – NBC Miami (51)

August 27, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Tropical Storm Italia could become a hurricane – NBC Miami (51)

August 27, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Fed’s Mester Expects Another Rate Hike, Says Cuts Have to Wait By Reuters

August 27, 2023 Zera Pearson