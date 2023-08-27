Sponsorship of the Mayor of Pazcuaro, Generation 2019-2023 of the Michoacan Institute of Educational Sciences

politeness
Patzcuaro, Michoacan (MiMorelia.com). – Mayor of Patzcuaro, Julio Alberto Areola Vasquez Sponsorship of the 2019-2023 generation of the Michoacan Institute of Educational Sciences (IMCED), during a ceremony held today, Saturday, in this city.
The ceremony included a series of typical regional dances, which were part of the joy of the graduates’ family and friends.
In his message, the city’s mayor, Areola Vazquez, showed pride in having decided to nurture this generation of professionals.
Today is the culmination of a path in which several efforts have come together, especially the efforts of parents to support their children who have achieved the goal of reaching their professional studies.
He explained the problems caused by the pandemic, but with the dedication and effort of everyone, we managed to move forward. Many deserted, but you did not, and thus history is made.
However, he said that was an essential part of the process Teachers’ contribution.
The ceremony was attended on behalf of teacher Alberto Cedeño in charge of IMCED administration, head of the Department of Psychology, teacher Veronica del Toro Morales, for IMCED Morelia, Juan Manuel García Santiago, teacher of the Institute, Morelia-Pazcuaro, José Ramón Rocha Robles and director of the Pazcuaro Campus, Arturo García Sagrero .
