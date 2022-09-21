Spence and Aster Pharmacy launch the concept of wellness in supermarkets

Holistic Wellness at Spinneys

Local chain Spinneys has teamed up with Aster Pharmacy to offer a store first concept health All at Spinneys in the United Arab Emirates.

It will open at the end of 2022

The joint venture will be launched in the last quarter of 2022. The concept will provide vitamins, minerals and health supplements, Specialty foods and natural beauty products from High quality.

as an extension of philosophy’Eat well, live well” At Spinneys, Ethical Sourcing will guide all promotion of bringing healthy, naturally sourced products and ingredients into the store.

The first healthy concept in the supermarket in the UAE

Sunil Kumar, CEO of Spinneys, UAE explains: “We are excited to partner with Aster Pharmacy to launch the first concept of health A supermarket in the United Arab Emirates.

“As a truly local supermarket, the community is at our heart and our mission is to nurture customers and inspire them to live a better life, day in and day out. Our new comprehensive health offering is a direct response to our customers’ desire to live healthier life. We are committed to understanding our customers’ needs and purchasing behaviors and what we need to do to help them live a better life.”

ester pharmacy

Alisha Maupin, Deputy General Manager of Aster DM Healthcarepoints: “Aster Pharmacy is driven by the philosophy of ‘Health is Happiness’, which is reflected in its efforts to deliver health and wellness offerings readily available At the doors of people in the Emirates. We are excited for this new chapter with Spinneys where together we can offer customers in the UAE a convenient and affordable way to shop for the best health and wellness products. “

Kumar explains today’s growing demand: “This joint venture reaffirms our commitment to the people of the UAE to make a significant difference in the communities in which we operate. With growing demand from knowledgeable consumers Supermarkets to provide a variety of health and wellness products Under one roof, we are on a mission to innovate and expand our retail offerings to make healthy living easier and more convenient.

The first Spinneys store to showcase this concept will be announced soon with a subsequent local launch.