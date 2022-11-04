Rodrygo explains things to Arturo Vidal after his controversial provocation

2022-11-04

Brazilian national team flamingocrowned a champion of Libertadores Cup Saturday, October 30th before Paranaense with a goal Gabriel Barbosa (Gabigol).

During the celebrations, the Chilean midfielder, Arturo Vidal, took the microphone and sent a message to the Merengue club: “Madrid, we will break your car**”, a provocative and spicy message. To which this Friday the football player Real MadridAnd the Rodrigo goes I have answered.

The white striker gave an interview to TNT Sports Brazil They asked him about it, and he replied, “I think he’s sad, but we don’t talk much about him.”

We see: These are the best deals in Barcelona after the departure of Gerard Pique

He confirmed that Real Madrid players watched it, “We only saw some videos there, real, but good. Leave him alone. We watched the match, talked about it and so on, but it’s not a big thing now, as we have a lot ahead. When he gets close, we’ll talk about it” . he goes.

Club World Cup

The flamingo Real Madrid will be the main competitor in the Club World Cup, which does not have an official date yet.