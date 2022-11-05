Ronald Acuna Jr. Beats Albert Pujols and WON Takes MLB – SwingComplete

By William Sanchez

The regular season is over and with it comes awards season. Today, Friday, it’s the turn of The Players Choice Awards 2022. The current champion Atlanta Braves had four finalists, two of whom won: Ronald Akuna Jr. and Spencer Strider.

The news was spread on the social networks of Los Bravos: “congratulations for @Ronaldacunajr24 For being named the best player in the National League returning for this year MLBPA ! “

Strider received honors from teammate Michael Harris and Cardinals player Brendan Donovan. For his part, Acuña beat Brandon Drury and Albert Pujols, who were in the duel until the last minute for the return player.

This news comes after Acuña himself announced in a letter from Caracas that he had obtained permission from the Atlanta Braves to play winter baseball with Los Tiburones de La Guaira in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

The Venezuelan left a record this 2022 season with an average of 0.266 with an OBP of .351 and an OPS of .764, as he led 50 runs, hit the fence 15 times and fooled 29 cushions in 467 official rackets.