DENVER — Shuhei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back-to-back hits on Course Field, but Elias Diaz’s grand slam in the eighth gave the Rockies the lead as they recovered to beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 on Friday night.
Euriksson Provar led the game with a home win against the Rockies, who snapped their longest losing streak of the season at eight games.
Diaz doubled and finished with three hits. His 426-foot drive to center field represented the Colorado Rockies’ first grand slam since Diaz hit it in Philadelphia on September 10, 2021.
Ohtani hit a season-high 25 home runs, leading the majors, and fell three times off the course. Has at least one extra base hit in 10 consecutive road games, a franchise record and longest streak in the major leagues since 2009
A tie-breaking homer by Otani came in the fifth and was followed by a single by Trott, who had 16 on the season, giving Los Angeles a 4–2 lead.
For the Angels, Venezuela’s Luis Rengifo 2-0 with a score run.
For the Rockies, Venezuela’s Elías Diaz is 5-3, one record and four RBIs, Ezequiel Tovar is 5-2, one record and one RBI, and Harold Castro is 1-1, one. Dominican Eloris Montero 4-3 scoring two runs.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
The Phillies and Mets will take their rivalry to London in 2024
The Mets trade Eduardo Escobar to the Angels for two prospects
Montes and Arteaga know severe penalties for fighting with the United States