June 25, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Rocky stunned the Angels with Diaz’s big run

Cassandra Curtis June 25, 2023 1 min read

DENVER — Shuhei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back-to-back hits on Course Field, but Elias Diaz’s grand slam in the eighth gave the Rockies the lead as they recovered to beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 on Friday night.

Euriksson Provar led the game with a home win against the Rockies, who snapped their longest losing streak of the season at eight games.

Diaz doubled and finished with three hits. His 426-foot drive to center field represented the Colorado Rockies’ first grand slam since Diaz hit it in Philadelphia on September 10, 2021.

Ohtani hit a season-high 25 home runs, leading the majors, and fell three times off the course. Has at least one extra base hit in 10 consecutive road games, a franchise record and longest streak in the major leagues since 2009

A tie-breaking homer by Otani came in the fifth and was followed by a single by Trott, who had 16 on the season, giving Los Angeles a 4–2 lead.

For the Angels, Venezuela’s Luis Rengifo 2-0 with a score run.

For the Rockies, Venezuela’s Elías Diaz is 5-3, one record and four RBIs, Ezequiel Tovar is 5-2, one record and one RBI, and Harold Castro is 1-1, one. Dominican Eloris Montero 4-3 scoring two runs.

See also  Classified, shape, crosses and distinguished

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Phillies and Mets will take their rivalry to London in 2024

June 24, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Mets trade Eduardo Escobar to the Angels for two prospects

June 24, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Montes and Arteaga know severe penalties for fighting with the United States

June 24, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Mobile phones that will finish WhatsApp in July 2023

June 25, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

America cooperating closely with allies on insurgency in Russia | AlMomento.net

June 25, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

This is the new points system for working in Germany

June 25, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

How much does Costco membership cost and the differences between la gilthead and business

June 25, 2023 Zera Pearson