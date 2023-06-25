Medal Table – Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023

the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023 Officially starting Friday 23rd through Saturday 8th July San Salvador. Some competitions will also be held Santo DomingoDominican Republic, the sub-place of the games.
37 countries will take part in the exhibition, which will compete for medals in 53 disciplines for just over two weeks. Only 40 sports will be on the programme Paris Olympics 2024.
after Barranquilla 2018Mexico became the nation that topped the most editions of the medal table Central American and Caribbean Games. At that time he managed to be on top of the medals accumulated and overtake the dominant Cuba In the oldest regional fair in the world. Only between these two countries has the medal table been shared in the competition which is why Mexico made history. in San Salvador 2023 He wants to repeat this feat.
Find out here, in the medal table below that will be updated daily after each day of competition, which country is leading the medal table. the Saint Savior 2023.
Read more: San Salvador 2023: Preview, must-watch athletes and where to watch
Esports in San Salvador 2023
One of the novelties of the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023 is existence sports how Sports Review. agreement between Caribbean Sports Center (CCS) and the Global Electronic Sports Federation (GEF).
Esports will be held in Dominican cinemas They will qualify for Pan American Esports Championship Santiago de Chile, ahead of the Pan American Games in October 2023.
