ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA — Seeking to revitalize their injury-plagued stadium, the Los Angeles Angels acquired two-hitter Eduardo Escobar from the New York Mets in a deal for two minor league pitchers on Friday. At night.
Escobar, 34, had a slow start to the season and lost his job at third base in April when the Mets promoted Brett Batty.
Escobar famously thrived in a combined role of third and second base, yet he hit . 333 (20-for-60) with three homers, two triples, 10 RBIs and 951 OPS in his last 25 games. In his 13th major league season, Player has a 0.236 ERA with four home runs, 16 RBIs and a 0.695 OPS.
“He’s a pro,” Angels coach Phil Nevin said after his team lost 7-4 in Colorado. “He’s been playing for a long time, he’s been through a lot in the sport. I’m getting text messages now, it’s all just complimenting him and he’s such an amazing guy. He wants to win. He’s competitive, so I look forward to having him here.”
Escobar believes he will get playing time and provide needed depth for the Angels, who are missing third baseman Anthony Rendon and Colombian outfielder Gio Orcilla due to injuries. Rookie shortstop Zach Neto is also on the disabled list.
“It’s a good place for him to reset,” Mets coach Buck Showalter said after losing 5-1 to Philadelphia on Friday. I’m happy for him and the opportunity he’s given. We wish Eduardo the best of luck.”
Los Angeles also received cash in the trade. Escobar, a 2021 National League All-Star with Arizona, is in the second season of a two-year, $20 million deal he signed with the Mets, which includes a $9 million team option in 2024 with an option starting at $500,000.
With a few small league arms to support the outfield staff, the Mets welcomed right fielders Landon Marco and Coleman Crowe. Both are Double-A entrees with Rocket City.
Marco, 23, is 3-6 with a 4.88 ERA in 12 starts and struck out 45 in 59 innings pitched.
Crowe, 22, is 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 31 home runs in four 24 innings pitched games.
