Montes and Arteaga know severe penalties for fighting with the United States

ESPNReading: two minutes.
Defenders were sent off during the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final against the United States
Cesar Montes And Gerardo Artega He received three and two duel suspensions, respectively, after sending off defenders in a duel against United State In the semi-finals of CONCACAF League of Nations.
“After evaluating the evidence gathered during the investigation and based on the CNL regulations and the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the committee imposed the following suspensions.
“Player No. 3 Cesar Montes (Mexico) – three-match ban. Player No. 6 Gerardo Arteaga (Mexico) – two-match ban,” CONCACAF said.
Both players didn’t see action in the Nations League third-place commitment against him Panama; His penalty will be counted from the start of the Mexican team in Gold cup.
Gerardo Artega May reappears in the third match they will play against D.I The State of Qatarwhile Cesar Montes It will be available should Mexico qualify from the group stage.
Likewise, the players United StateAnd Weston McKinney And Sergino d’Este Received a match ban after being sent off in the same match:
Player number 8 Weston McKinney (United States) – Three-match ban. Player number 2 Sergino d’Este (United States) – Two match suspension.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Homer Cooper as the Marlins beat the Pirates
Access to the atlas would be a plus on my way: Moudou Aguirre
Report: Rays Bench Wanderer Franco on Attitude Issues