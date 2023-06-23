June 24, 2023

Montes and Arteaga know severe penalties for fighting with the United States

Cassandra Curtis June 24, 2023 1 min read

ESPNJune 23, 2023 5:14 p.m. ETReading: two minutes.

Defenders were sent off during the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final against the United States

Cesar Montes And Gerardo Artega He received three and two duel suspensions, respectively, after sending off defenders in a duel against United State In the semi-finals of CONCACAF League of Nations.

“After evaluating the evidence gathered during the investigation and based on the CNL regulations and the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the committee imposed the following suspensions.

“Player No. 3 Cesar Montes (Mexico) – three-match ban. Player No. 6 Gerardo Arteaga (Mexico) – two-match ban,” CONCACAF said.

The defeat to the United States included multiple expulsions of the Mexican national team.Getty Images

Both players didn’t see action in the Nations League third-place commitment against him Panama; His penalty will be counted from the start of the Mexican team in Gold cup.

Gerardo Artega May reappears in the third match they will play against D.I The State of Qatarwhile Cesar Montes It will be available should Mexico qualify from the group stage.

Likewise, the players United StateAnd Weston McKinney And Sergino d’Este Received a match ban after being sent off in the same match:

Player number 8 Weston McKinney (United States) – Three-match ban. Player number 2 Sergino d’Este (United States) – Two match suspension.

June 24, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

