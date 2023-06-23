June 23, 2023

Homer Cooper as the Marlins beat the Pirates

June 23, 2023

MIAMI — Garrett Cooper hit a go-ahead two-and-one and a triple in the eighth inning as the Miami Marlins defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4 on Thursday for their 10th straight defeat.

Trailing 4-1, the Marlins rallied in the eighth inning against loyal Pirates players Morita League and Carmen Mlodzinski.

Morita allowed a double early in the inning to Jonathan Davis and then walked Luis Aráiz and Jorge Soler.

Mlodzinski (0-1) replaced Morita and gave up a two-run single to Bryan De La Cruz.

Jesus Sanchez reached base on a fielder’s choice before Garrett’s homer cut deep into Mlodzinski’s first field right.

Aries finished 1-for-3, and his batting average as the major league batting leader fell one point to . 397.

Marlins starter Braxton Jarrett hit a career-high 13, allowed three hits and two runs, one earned, but went a no-decision after seven innings.

Huascar Brazopan (2-1) got the final kick in the eighth minute, while AJ Bock scored a scoreless ninth to make his tenth save.

For the Marlins, Venezuelan Luis Ariez scored 3-1. Cuban Jorge Soler 4-1, score 1. Dominicans Jesus Sanchez 4-0 and Brian de la Cruz 4-1 scored one and produced two.

For the Pirates, Dominican Carlos Santana went 4-1, had one RBI, and Rodolfo Castro went 4-0.

