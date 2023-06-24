The Phillies and Mets will take their rivalry to London in 2024

Philadelphia – The Phillies and Mets will get London.
Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association announced on Friday that these two teams will host a two-game series from June 8-9, 2024 at the London Stadium. It will be the third show of major league games in England’s capital, following the one in 2019 between the Red Sox and Yankees and the one this weekend with the Cubs and Cardinals.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said of the clashes: “We believe our game shines at its best when we have traditional opponents playing, and we want to teach fans here in London the best form of baseball.”
This will be the first time the Phillies have played outside the continental United States. For the Mets, this will be the fourth, since New York played Mexico in 1996, Japan in 2000, and Puerto Rico in 2010.
“Alex and I are excited that the Mets will be playing in the MLB 2024 London Series,” said team owner Steve Cohen, also referring to his wife. “Interest in baseball is growing around the world and it is a great honor to bring the ‘never die’ attitude to London. The Queens family is ready to entertain Londoners with exciting baseball and amazing experiences that grow new fans and build the Mets community across the UK.”
“Major League Baseball has done an excellent job expanding its presence internationally, and we are honored to have a part in this effort as part of the 2024 London Series,” Phillies majority owner and CEO John Middleton said in a statement. “This will be a great opportunity to showcase the talents of our players and stir up the emotion that comes with a Phillies Mets match for our fans in the UK and for those of you who have never been to a baseball game before.”
The London Series is part of the MLB World Tour, which was created to bring Major League Baseball teams and their players to a global fan base. It is the largest international plan for MLB and the MLB Players Association, with up to 24 regular season games and 16 exhibition games in Asia, Europe, Mexico and other parts of Latin America through the end of the 2026 season.
“For us, London is a very important part of our international strategy,” said Manfred. “We’ve seen a lot of baseball growth since (we were first) here in 2019. The number of people who are considered baseball fans has doubled since 2019. We’ll be making this part of our program a regular and look forward to returning next year.”
