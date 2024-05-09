This is how Maria Corina Machado gets around in Valera

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado touched Venezuelans, giving them hope for a better future and a free and democratic country, which she noticed as she made her way through the various regions of the country, carrying a message: Go out and vote on the following July 28 Written by Edmundo González, presidential candidate for the irredentist platform.

lapatilla.com

Thousands of faces painted with hope and some tears, this is what can be seen at every opposition gathering.

This Thursday, May 9, a new postcard joined María Corina Machado’s path through the state of Trujillo, and journalist Luis Gonzalo shared a video on social networks describing “you”Powerful image: Descent to Falera – Edo. Trujillo. Children from a school recognize Maria Corinna’s caravan This was his reaction.”

Likewise, ConVzla leadership shared photos on social media describing “In Valera, the Venezuelan people are screaming to live in freedom and we will make it happen!”

National feelings! In Valera, the Venezuelan people are screaming to live freely and we will make it happen! From the Hand of God with Mary and Edmund #28July We vote and sweep. #FreeElectionsVzla pic.twitter.com/2dQOaDVEq9 – ConVzla Command (@ConVzlaComando) May 9, 2024

Valera on the street! Leader María Corina has awakened the desire for hope and change in every corner of the country. We are 81 days away from realizing that desire to live in a free Venezuela. With Maria and Edmundo we go #Till the end #FreeElectionsVzla pic.twitter.com/HbbFmaW0EW – ConVzla Command (@ConVzlaComando) May 9, 2024

