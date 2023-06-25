Even the Yankees vs. Rangers series with great work by Severino

NEW YORK – Ron Marinaccio retired Marcus Semin on a two-base pop-up in the ninth to end the game. Clay Holmes snapped two runners in the eighth and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers, 1-0, on Saturday.
Shortly before the match, Aaron Judge admitted he was off his back after injuring his right toe.
Billy McKinney hit his fourth home run since being called up two weeks earlier to replace Judge, who confirmed before the game that he had torn a ligament in his finger that was causing pain when walking.
McKinney’s drive in the fourth off John Gray (6-3) bounced off the hands of a fan who was sitting in the big half in right field. McKinney has reached base in all 15 of his games for the Yankees this season.
Louis Severino (1-2) allowed five hits in six innings pitched and four catches to finish New York’s fifth shutout.
The Yankees won by only four strikeouts, the sixth time in seven games with six or fewer strikeouts.
Cuban Rangers Adulis Garcia 3-1. Dominican Ezequiel Duran 4-0, Leodi Taveras 4-0.
For the Yankees, Venezuelan Jiliber Torres is 3-0.
