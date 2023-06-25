AEK Athens is launching an offer for Celta de Vigo to sign Orbelín Pineda

Good season he had Orbelin Pineda with the AEK Athensthe team that got him on doublet After winning the cup and league titles, this would have been born Greek team She seeks to stay with the Mexican.

According to the Spanish media or celestial anglethe team led by the Argentine Matias Almeida presented a Official Celta de Vigo offer (the team that owns the Aztec player) in order to keep Magito in their ranks.

How much will AEK pay for Orbelín Pineda?

And the same outlet indicates that the offer launched by the Greek club for Peneda is close to the offer 8 million eurosan amount that would have persuaded the Spanish team’s board of directors to abandon the Aztecs.

It must be remembered that in addition to AEK Athensand other Greek football teams such as Panathinaikos and the Olympiacos They have also shown an interest in undertaking the services of a state native warrior.

Orbelín Pineda’s season with AEK

In his first season in football in Greece, Orbelin sineda register 10 goals and four assists He played in 42 matches. It must be remembered that the Mexican arrived at Eck As a loan for a period of one year, as it is contracted with Celta Vigothe team I sign up with 2027.