June 26, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

AEK Athens is launching an offer for Celta de Vigo to sign Orbelín Pineda

Cassandra Curtis June 26, 2023 1 min read

Good season he had Orbelin Pineda with the AEK Athensthe team that got him on doublet After winning the cup and league titles, this would have been born Greek team She seeks to stay with the Mexican.

According to the Spanish media or celestial anglethe team led by the Argentine Matias Almeida presented a Official Celta de Vigo offer (the team that owns the Aztec player) in order to keep Magito in their ranks.

How much will AEK pay for Orbelín Pineda?

And the same outlet indicates that the offer launched by the Greek club for Peneda is close to the offer 8 million eurosan amount that would have persuaded the Spanish team’s board of directors to abandon the Aztecs.

It must be remembered that in addition to AEK Athensand other Greek football teams such as Panathinaikos and the Olympiacos They have also shown an interest in undertaking the services of a state native warrior.

Orbelín Pineda’s season with AEK

In his first season in football in Greece, Orbelin sineda register 10 goals and four assists He played in 42 matches. It must be remembered that the Mexican arrived at Eck As a loan for a period of one year, as it is contracted with Celta Vigothe team I sign up with 2027.

See also  the amazing prophecy that reveals who will be the World Cup champions in Qatar; It was achieved in 2010, 2014 and 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Even the Yankees vs. Rangers series with great work by Severino

June 25, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Medal Table – Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023

June 25, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Rocky stunned the Angels with Diaz’s big run

June 25, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

latest apk version

June 26, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

“These government polls can put us at 0 and in 2024 we will win” | Listin Diario

June 26, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Other bank branches in the United States closed

June 26, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

This is what Kimberly, the Pink “Power Ranger” looks like 30 years after the series premiere

June 26, 2023 Lane Skeldon