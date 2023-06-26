‘We are the laughing stock of Central America’

Honduras fans left angry after beating Mexico in the first round of the 2023 Gold Cup.

the Honduras national team I started on the wrong foot Gold Cup 2023 After losing 4-0 to Mexico in the NRG Stadium in Houston, USA. Luis Romo scored a double plus goals Luis Chavez and Orbelin Pineda They ended up tipping the scales in favor of some Mexicans who released their manager. the chapter Mario Escobar The whistle at the end of the match and a wave of criticism did not wait for the fans Honduras who attended a university campus in the United States.

“It’s sad and unfortunate to see our Honduran players play. Sad to spend so much money to see these guys, it’s embarrassing! We don’t have football anymore. What’s happening in our country is unfortunate, we need to change, we have to cut off all the heads that are there,” one commented. Citizens who approached the microphones ten. He also commented on it Honduras It is no longer enforced at the regional level and it is a long way from the level at which players from previous decades were there.