Olson’s HR was key to awarding the series to Braves vs. Braves. reds

CINCINNATI — Matt Olson hit the go-ahead, hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning and the Atlanta Braves pulled off another insane win by defeating the Cincinnati Reds 7-6 on Sunday.

The Braves, who ended the Reds’ longest winning streak in 66 years on Saturday, have won 17 of their last 20 games.

The Reds put runners on first and third in the ninth when Raycel Iglesias led off Kevin Newman to a two-run home run to end the game. It was Iglesias’ eleventh save.

The match was played in front of 40,140 spectators who packed the park. The weekend series between the two leading teams drew 126,724 fans.

The series featured 19 home runs. And the Reds lost despite a great game from Matt McClain, who finished 4-for-5 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

McClain is the first Reds rookie to hit four extra base hits in a game since Chris Sabo in 1988.

For the Braves, Venezuela’s Ronald Acuña Jr. 6-2 with a shutout, Orlando Arcia 5-1. Dominican Marcel Ozuna 3-1 with two RBIs. Puerto Rico Eddie Rosario 3-1.

For the Reds, Dominican Eli de la Cruz 5-0.

