Peru vs El Salvador Live Stream: Watch a live stream via Movistar Deportes, a Latin international friendly match

Peru against savior LIVE AND LIVE: The two teams will face each other on Tuesday, September 27, at the Audi Stadium in Washington for an international friendly match by FIFA Date. The duel is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm (Peruvian time). Meanwhile, in Salvadorian territory, it starts at 6:00 pm.

You can watch the friendly match with the goal of the upcoming World Cup in Mexico, USA and Canada 2026 on Movistar Deportes and Latina. Don’t miss the RPP radio broadcast over 89.7 FM. You will have all the details on the RPP.pe website.

The last time Peru and El Salvador met was three years ago. El Salvador’s Selecta defeated Rojiblanco 2-0.

The Peruvian national team just lost to Mexico by the slightest difference in a friendly match, while the Salvadorans have not played since last June, when they drew 1-1 with the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Both national teams have been excluded from the Qatar 2022 World Cup and are seeking to renew future international commitments.

The duo were disqualified from being named in Qatar in the play-off against Australia on penalties, while the Salvadorans finished seventh in the octagon, just ahead of Honduras.

At that time, the Salvadorans were led by Mexican Carlos de los Cobos and Ricardo Gareca was in charge of Peru.

This match will be the second managed by Juan Reynoso after the departure of Gareca, while the Salvadorans are under the leadership of Hugo Perez, who seeks to transfer the Selecta to the World Cup 2026.

The said competition will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico and opens, in the absence of the main dominators of the region in the last round, the possibility of El Salvador participating in the World Cup finals for the third time in its history.

Peru vs El Salvador: the numbers from the match preview

