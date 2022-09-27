Peru vs Mexico | Why has Miguel Traocco become such a trendy trend after Peru’s defeat to Mexico? | Sports

It was the era of Reynoso in Peru national team I started losing. Last Saturday, the “Cabezón” team Down 1-0 against Mexico To play an international friendly match in the United States, a match in which he was not present Miguel Traoccowhich nevertheless became a trend in social networks once the match was over.

Before a secret party from Marcos Lopez’s sideBlanquirroja fans have compared his game to that of the current San Jose Earthquakes footballer, even asking for his return to the national team.

“Marcos Lopez exploded a lot of rockets and he didn’t give a clean ball, he didn’t make a pass in the line or forward and lost the ball in his counter-attack, missing Lozano’s mark on Mexico’s goal. Honestly, give me back Traocco. Sad”, read between the tweets.

“Those who criticized Traocco, I imagine they’re going to criticize Lopez now, right? The way to leave the band,” is another of the comments.

“He’s the only full-back we have until Trauco finds a team and continuity,” says another fan of Lopez.

“He was supposed to be good at the mark and that’s what sets him apart from the Trauco, because if he’s not, Trauco better stays,” says one fan.

Miguel Traocco appeared in the NBA

Around the same time that Bicolor was measured against Tri, Trauco made his North American debut with San Jose Earthquakes. The “genius” entered the second half of the fencing that his club lost 3-2 to Los Angeles Galaxy, played 32 minutes and provided a crucial pass.

Miguel Traocco numbers for the Peruvian national team

Since his debut in 2014, Trauco has played a total of 68 matches, between official and friendly matches, with the Peruvian national team, in which he has yet to score any goals. In addition to his participation in two qualifying matches (Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022), he played in the 2018 World Cup, in addition to three copies of the Copa America (2016, 2019 and 2021).

Next match for the Peruvian team

Peru’s next preparatory match will be against El Salvadorthis Tuesday, September 27, from 7:00 p.m. (Peruvian time), at Audi Stadium in Washington, DC