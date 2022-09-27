September 27, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Peru vs Mexico | Why has Miguel Traocco become such a trendy trend after Peru's defeat to Mexico? | Sports

Peru vs Mexico | Why has Miguel Traocco become such a trendy trend after Peru’s defeat to Mexico? | Sports

Cassandra Curtis September 27, 2022 2 min read

It was the era of Reynoso in Peru national team I started losing. Last Saturday, the “Cabezón” team Down 1-0 against Mexico To play an international friendly match in the United States, a match in which he was not present Miguel Traoccowhich nevertheless became a trend in social networks once the match was over.

See also  New faces! "Bolillo" Gómez called up 25 players for the Honduran mini tournament in Siguatepeque

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Oscar del Portal is upset with Carlos Zambrano for playing this dangerous game with Chucky Lozano Video | Sports

September 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Honduran legends prevail in the category and beat Guatemala

September 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

First landing confirmed! This Chivas player will not remain at the club for 2023

September 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Links for calls and tablet support

September 27, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

kreplak led a meeting with authorities from science faculties

September 27, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Peru vs Mexico | Why has Miguel Traocco become such a trendy trend after Peru’s defeat to Mexico? | Sports

September 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

‘Third place could have been better’: Lottery winner laments his luck

September 27, 2022 Phyllis Ward