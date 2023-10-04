Rocio Durcal’s brother strongly criticizes Angela Aguilar for her interpretation of the classic “La Gata Bajo la Lluvia”

But on this occasion the artistic career of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter has something to talk about after she, with DJ Steve Aoki, released a new version of the classic song The cat in the rain By Rocio Durcal.

Angela Aguilar’s life has been the subject of controversy Because of his romantic relationships, the criticism he receives on social networks, and the countless comments that have been misinterpreted.

The world premiere of this song sparked a wave of criticism against Angela Aguilar Because the Mexican singer “ruined” this song for a large portion of her fans.

Several months after the release of this song. Arturo DurcalRocio’s brother expressed his dissatisfaction with the 19-year-old translator and He showed his disagreement with the aforementioned project.

“Look, the truth is, it’s better not to give an opinion, I guess I shouldn’t have given it another title, because the song didn’t need it, and Dr.I certainly didn’t edit it much, so it’s irrelevant.”He pointed out.

Likewise, Rocío Durcal’s brother confirmed this Nor for Angela Aguilar You must have liked the new version of this songwhich bears the title Invite me for coffee.

“I’m not saying it can’t be interpreted, everyone can interpret the songs of all artists, all composers, But my opinion is that it did not go the way she wanted.”Comment.

However, Arturo recognized the talent of the youngest member of the Aguilar dynasty He expressed his admiration for his growing music career.

“She’s the girl I really like.”Which I think will get better every day.