5 pictures of Salma Hayek in black and red dresses that highlight her personality and beauty

Salma Hayek She is one of the few Mexican artists to have succeeded in the world of Hollywood and this is evidenced by her recent participation in the hit Marvel movie “Eternals” (2021), where she gives life to the superhero “Ajak”. The 57-year-old actress has always been distinguished for her good taste in clothes.

She is also a businesswoman and producer, from Veracruz, who has become a international fashion standardThanks to the elegance, originality, versatility and sensuality of her ‘dress-up’, which always makes her look stunning, both in street style and on the red carpet.

in solemn events, Salma Hayek He wore exclusive designs from the Italian company Gucci; Plus Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Brioni, Pomellato, and Alexander McQueen, among others.

Over the years, Frida’s heroine’s style has gone from being provocative to classic, always maintaining her signature charisma. He built a style from his instinct and creativity. She even had to resort to her own chops for the red carpet when she wasn’t recognized in the world Hollywood.

at the moment, Salma Hayek Thanks to her “fashion angels” – as she calls them – for giving her the chance to shape her own style and turning her into a global fashion label.

5 pictures of Salma Hayek highlighting her personality and beauty

Photo: IGSalma Hayek

Selma She wears a dazzling Gucci necklace and an elegant black Balenciaga dress hand-embroidered with 1,976,000 sequins.

Photo: IGSalma Hayek

the Wife of François-Henri Pinault, head of the Kering Group, caught the spotlight with this red “outfit” in homage to designer Karl Lagerfeld, the theme this year at the haute couture event. She wears a Gucci outfit consisting of a shiny corset and a long skirt, also in red. Additionally, she wore red heels and styled her hair in a braid adorned with red roses.

Photo: IGSalma Hayek

Salma wears a purple mermaid-shaped dress with a deep neckline. The Alexander McQueen bodysuit is part of the fashion company’s Fall-Winter 2023 collection. To add harmony to the gown, the design has ruched shoulders at the top, as well as a deep neckline. In addition, she wears matching diamond necklace and high hairstyle.

Photo: IG Video Capture @Salma Hayek

Selma She wears an embroidered criss-cross neck dress that fits around her waist and is loose at the bottom. She paired her outfit with a small golden handbag and opted for loose hair.

Photo: IG Capture @Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek showed her more daring and glamorous side with this black leather dress by designer Alexander McQueen, the “outfit” was based on a sheer corset and asymmetrical skirt with the signature detail of a motorcycle jacket. In addition, she completed her look with fishnet stockings and gorgeous platform shoes, also in black, from the fashion house of Yves Saint Laurent. While the Boucheron necklace appeared on her neck.