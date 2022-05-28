May 29, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Riots in Paris! False ticket sales delay Champions League final, Liverpool fans cheat security

Riots in Paris! False ticket sales delay Champions League final, Liverpool fans cheat security

Cassandra Curtis May 29, 2022 2 min read

2022-05-28

It happens in Europe, and it can happen everywhere. At the Stade de France in Paris something rarely seen in elite matches happened, the delay in the start of the match, this time for the final of the tournament. Champions League.

It is among the 52,000 tickets that were put up for sale in the period between Real Madrid s LiverpoolAnd the Hundreds were rigged, damaging the anticipation of the greatest club-level football scene.

Well, this made many fans of Networks They could not reach the compound, because security prevented them, so they attacked him and began to violently enter, jumping fences and deceiving the employees at the entrance to the complex.

There were also some fans who had real tickets, but in their desperation to see that they would not enter due to the disputes at the entrance, they joined the cause and stormed the stadium which had a poor entry system.

The local police had to intervene and some agents were able to arrest the rioters and those who did not fire tear gas at them.

Conflicts made on the outskirts of the fence UEFA Delaying the start of the game, set at 9:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. in Honduras), until 9:30 p.m., thirty minutes after the scheduled time, despite the announcement in principle that they are going to be At only fifteen.

The reason for the delay is that all fans will be able to enter the stadium on time and thus not miss the final match Champions League. Players from both clubs returned to the field to warm up again.

See also  England - Croatia (1-0) Euro 2021 goals in video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Paulo Guerrero remains in Lima and will not travel with the Peruvian national team to Spain | Sports

May 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Hot weight between Gervonta and Rolly in New York

May 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

“Giving up on Mexico was my biggest mistake”

May 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Hundreds of flights “on the bridge” were canceled in the United States in early summer

May 29, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Reach Science Center Discover the double flow after opening

May 29, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Riots in Paris! False ticket sales delay Champions League final, Liverpool fans cheat security

May 29, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Ecuadorean Foreign Ministry said it had received the extradition file of Rafael Correa

May 29, 2022 Phyllis Ward