Riots in Paris! False ticket sales delay Champions League final, Liverpool fans cheat security

2022-05-28
It happens in Europe, and it can happen everywhere. At the Stade de France in Paris something rarely seen in elite matches happened, the delay in the start of the match, this time for the final of the tournament. Champions League.
It is among the 52,000 tickets that were put up for sale in the period between Real Madrid s LiverpoolAnd the Hundreds were rigged, damaging the anticipation of the greatest club-level football scene.
Well, this made many fans of Networks They could not reach the compound, because security prevented them, so they attacked him and began to violently enter, jumping fences and deceiving the employees at the entrance to the complex.
There were also some fans who had real tickets, but in their desperation to see that they would not enter due to the disputes at the entrance, they joined the cause and stormed the stadium which had a poor entry system.
The local police had to intervene and some agents were able to arrest the rioters and those who did not fire tear gas at them.
Conflicts made on the outskirts of the fence UEFA Delaying the start of the game, set at 9:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. in Honduras), until 9:30 p.m., thirty minutes after the scheduled time, despite the announcement in principle that they are going to be At only fifteen.
The reason for the delay is that all fans will be able to enter the stadium on time and thus not miss the final match Champions League. Players from both clubs returned to the field to warm up again.
