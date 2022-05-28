Riots in Paris! False ticket sales delay Champions League final, Liverpool fans cheat security

2022-05-28

It happens in Europe, and it can happen everywhere. At the Stade de France in Paris something rarely seen in elite matches happened, the delay in the start of the match, this time for the final of the tournament. Champions League.

It is among the 52,000 tickets that were put up for sale in the period between Real Madrid s LiverpoolAnd the Hundreds were rigged, damaging the anticipation of the greatest club-level football scene.

Well, this made many fans of Networks They could not reach the compound, because security prevented them, so they attacked him and began to violently enter, jumping fences and deceiving the employees at the entrance to the complex.