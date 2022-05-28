May 28, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Paulo Guerrero remains in Lima and will not travel with the Peruvian national team to Spain | Sports

Paulo Guerrero remains in Lima and will not travel with the Peruvian national team to Spain | Sports

Cassandra Curtis May 28, 2022 2 min read

Everything was ready, the speculations are over and we go with our best. Now yes, the ‘Blanquirroja’ team kicks off the Qatar 2022 operation live and heads tonight to Barcelona, ​​where they will focus for a few days while waiting for a match. , on June 13, with the winner between Australia and the United Arab Emirates. But he will first play a friendly match against New Zealand on the fifth of the same month.

more information: Paulo Guerrero has received an offer from Colo Colo, despite talks with Alianza Lima [VIDEO]

Although it has been speculated in the last hours To be a moral support and see if at the last moment he can play the compromise, It turns out that Ricardo Gareca saw him training and decided the best thing for him was to stay in Lima and continue his recovery. And so, with maximum optimism, he can be in the best conditions before the final qualification for the World Cup.

Paolo Guerrero listened to Colo Colo’s presentation, but had to give a negative answer (Photo: @infiniteperuoitical)

The team is complete

One of the technical leadership’s concerns is Luis Advincula, who arrived in Lima yesterday morning. The winger has a muscle injury in his right hamstring (rupture) and the recovery period will be at least three weeks.

It will be equipped, but it is known that the strategist has already spoken with Aldo Corzo to motivate him so that if Rayo does not arrive, he will be the one to replace him. At night Carlos Zambrano and Santiago Urmenho joined.

And the two-color team continued their training, yesterday’s call-up from Alianza Lima as well as Gabriel Costa. Renato Tapia has traveled from Vigo to Barcelona and is already training while waiting for the delegation. Cueva, Carrillo, Peña, Trauco and Lapadula will arrive directly. Today we leave with faith, believing that everything will turn out as it should and dreaming of the World Cup for the second time in a row.

more information:

See also  Video: The moment Conor McGregor broke his leg and was lost by TKO in his fight against Dustin Poirier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Hot weight between Gervonta and Rolly in New York

May 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

“Giving up on Mexico was my biggest mistake”

May 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Canelo surprises with red and black uniforms to support his ‘new’ team: Atlas

May 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

1 min read

The assailant hid in the closet to shoot the officers

May 28, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

In Malvinas there will be concerts, theater and science fair for Kindergarten Day

May 28, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Paulo Guerrero remains in Lima and will not travel with the Peruvian national team to Spain | Sports

May 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

UEFA to avoid clashes between teams from Belarus and Ukraine

May 28, 2022 Phyllis Ward