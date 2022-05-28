Hot weight between Gervonta and Rolly in New York

The confrontation on Latin American soil can be enjoyed live on the ESPN KNOCKOUT signal

Jerfonta Davis He can no longer withstand the insults of the enemy and push him against him Roland Romero After both fell off the scales ahead of their expected fight on Saturday at Barclays Center in New York for the regular WBA-sanctioned lightweight championship.

The confrontation will be distributed on US soil through the Showtime PPV signal, while on Latin American soil it will be broadcast live on ESPN KNOCKOUT TECHNOLOGY. Jerfontawho has been making fun all week of knockout threats from RosemaryHe’ll come out as a widespread favorite to endorse his belt and possibly head to a duel against him Ryan Garcia for the second half of 2022.

Before Libra and Soul stop, neither has failed. The challenger rose first Rosemary To celebrate at 134.3 pounds, while the champ weighed 133.8 pounds, both showed off their good physique and are ready to give the crowd a big fight on Saturday in New York.

Hot weight for Gerfonta and Rolly in New York show time

On the other hand, the experienced Cuban Irish Lara (28-3-3, 16 KO’s) had no problems at wide to reveal the WBA regular middleweight title on Saturday when he faced Ireland’s Gary Spike O’Sullivan (31-4, 21 KO’s). . Irislandi scored 159.8 pounds against his opponent’s 159.8 pounds.

In the battle generated much anticipation, the ascent jesus ramos monkey He tries to avenge his uncle’s defeat Abel when you face Luke Santamaria In a fight he settled on 154 pounds. Santa Maria Maximum recorded, while packages It weighed 153.5 pounds going for the 10-round fight.

At the meeting, which will open this evening Mexican Eduardo “Lefty” RamirezThe former WBA Featherweight Interim has stopped the scale at 130 pounds, the same as his Puerto Rican sprinter. Luis Melendezwho had to step on the scale twice to also score 130 pounds, the limit in a showdown.