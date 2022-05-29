‘Mbappe forgot something’

Florentino Perez noted that Real Madrid had had a “perfect season” and left Mbappe in disdain for the white club in the background.

Florentino Perezpresident Real MadridStressing that he is “happy” after winning the fourteenth European Cup / Champions League, and this is what ” Kylian Mbappe It was already forgotten, nothing happened” and noted that the white team had “had a great season”.

Speaking to Movistar, the Madrid president commented that while he was largely unnoticed, he was “like all fans” “happy” with this achievement after the work done during the tournament.

“The truth this year is that we had a good season overall. We really won league And then we were lucky too (to win Champions), which looked bad at first because all the tough teams played with us and we beat and won one by one,” he commented.

Florentino Perez He believed that this 14th continental title was well deserved and contributed by the fans, players and coaches who achieved it after playing “some great matches that will not be easily forgotten”.

considered belgian Thibaut Courtois “The best goalkeeper in the world” and he is also “very Madridist”. “Ancelotti You are right when you say that the difference between Real Madrid And other clubs that players Real MadridIn addition to being good professionals, they are Real Madrid fans.”

Regarding Carlo Ancelottiwho became the most artistic Leagues (Four), he said, “He’s a good captain, he knows very well what the players are, he knows very well Real MadridHe knows football well.”