Rheumatologists meet in Puerto Rico to benefit patients: challenges and discoveries

Dr. Elevit Zambrana, incoming president of the Puerto Rican Association of Rheumatologists. Photo: Submitted by physician to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Prelude to an agreement Association of Rheumatologists of Puerto Ricoa pediatric rheumatologist and the next president of the . Association Association of Rheumatologists of Puerto RicoAnd Dr. Elvite Zambranahighlights the educational work and care on the island that members provide to patients.

Zambrana noted that the association supports academic spaces and integration among its members, who number about 85 professionals, who will update their knowledge this weekend at the annual conference, after two years of absence due to COVID-19.

The new president stressed that this moment in subspecialty medicine for rheumatology is giving patients timely responses, but noted that there is still a lot to discover, “but developments in the past 20 years mean that we have some alternatives to provide people with different manifestations of conditions.” “.

Another important aspect, in the opinion of the specialist, is that technology and the constant flow of information allow to update and improve the response time of patients.

Challenges and discoveries

Looking to the future, the pediatric rheumatologist emphasized that although developments are an important part of the practice, challenges are also part of the process, and in this regard she emphasized that there are still aspects of the pathophysiology to explore, which could reveal more Diagnostic and treatment methods.

He added that communication and knowledge of the needs of patients in Puerto Rico is the focal point of this process that leads to providing answers to the community.

2022 agreement

The goal is as described Dr. Elvite Zambranathe next president of the Association of Rheumatologists of Puerto Riconoted that the event was attended by Puerto Rican specialists, who will inform colleagues of the discoveries, doubts and responses to patients on the island.

