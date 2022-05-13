May 13, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Rheumatologists meet in Puerto Rico to benefit patients: challenges and discoveries

Rheumatologists meet in Puerto Rico to benefit patients: challenges and discoveries

Zera Pearson May 13, 2022 2 min read

This weekend, professionals will focus on sharing relevant information to their patients.

Dr. Elevit Zambrana, incoming president of the Puerto Rican Association of Rheumatologists. Photo: Submitted by physician to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Prelude to an agreement Association of Rheumatologists of Puerto Ricoa pediatric rheumatologist and the next president of the . Association Association of Rheumatologists of Puerto RicoAnd Dr. Elvite Zambranahighlights the educational work and care on the island that members provide to patients.

Zambrana noted that the association supports academic spaces and integration among its members, who number about 85 professionals, who will update their knowledge this weekend at the annual conference, after two years of absence due to COVID-19.

The new president stressed that this moment in subspecialty medicine for rheumatology is giving patients timely responses, but noted that there is still a lot to discover, “but developments in the past 20 years mean that we have some alternatives to provide people with different manifestations of conditions.” “.

Another important aspect, in the opinion of the specialist, is that technology and the constant flow of information allow to update and improve the response time of patients.

Challenges and discoveries

Looking to the future, the pediatric rheumatologist emphasized that although developments are an important part of the practice, challenges are also part of the process, and in this regard she emphasized that there are still aspects of the pathophysiology to explore, which could reveal more Diagnostic and treatment methods.

He added that communication and knowledge of the needs of patients in Puerto Rico is the focal point of this process that leads to providing answers to the community.

See also  poor quality education

Watch the full programme:

2022 agreement

The goal is as described Dr. Elvite Zambranathe next president of the Association of Rheumatologists of Puerto Riconoted that the event was attended by Puerto Rican specialists, who will inform colleagues of the discoveries, doubts and responses to patients on the island.

Check out the event program here.

More Stories

2 min read

Panama and Cuba strengthen cooperation in agricultural sciences

May 12, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

COMPANY / WellWo and its Work Health Program, the great ally of companies when it comes to combating burnout

May 12, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

UNMSM: The College of Administrative Sciences opens the first flower games | News

May 12, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

6 min read

Watch the first image of the supermassive black hole in our galaxy

May 13, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Rheumatologists meet in Puerto Rico to benefit patients: challenges and discoveries

May 13, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Chivas vs Atlas match result | Atlas beat Chivas 2-1 in El Clasico Tapatio in La Liga 2022 | Summary and goals of Jeremy Marquez and Christian Calderon | Total Sports

May 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Belinda wants to forget Christian Nodal with her new Spanish boyfriend

May 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon