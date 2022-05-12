Panama and Cuba strengthen cooperation in agricultural sciences

At the University of Panama (UP), Rector Eduardo Flores, together with Mabelín Armenteros, Vice-Chancellor of the Agricultural University of Havana (UNAH), presided over the signing of an agreement allowing specialists from the isthmus to study for a doctorate. on the island.

According to the agreement, the Caribbean specialists will also be part of the editorial board of the UP Agricultural Research Journal, among other collaboration possibilities.

In the evening, attended by the Cuban Ambassador to the Canal State, Lidia Margarita Gonzalez, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences in this capital, Dr. Eldis Barnes, indicated the scope of the agreement, based on new links with prestige universities such as UNAH, from which three Panamanians graduated, who are now UP collaborators.

For his part, Armenteros highlighted the opportunity for this interdependence in priority areas for both countries and the region, such as food security and food production; He highlighted the necessary growing connection between universities and societies.

He pointed out that “this is just one project, but other projects will come that will allow us to advance towards our countries in an effort to contribute from the knowledge sector to their sustainable economic development.”

In turn, the Rector of the University highlighted the importance of training new doctors in science for Panama, because behind every professional in this educational category, he said, there is research and also a solution to a problem in society, it is up to us to face ourselves.

