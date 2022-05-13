Scholarships: Education, Engineering, Technology and Health, which are the fields most in demand by applicants

Asuncion, IP Agency.- The fields of education, social sciences, engineering and technology, as well as medicine and health, are most sought after by applicants for master’s and doctoral scholarships, by the National Program for Scholarships Abroad “Don Carlos Antonio López (Bical).

129 people from various departments in the country have applied for master’s and doctoral degrees in education, science, technology and innovation. 59.7% (77) represent women and the rest are men (44).

Of this amount, 40 correspond to applicants for the field of education; 34 for the social sciences, a field that includes psychology and the sub-fields of the cognitive sciences; economics and business; Sociology. laws; Political Science; social and economic geography; Media, Communication and Other Social Sciences.

In the field of engineering and technology, 23 people applied; While, in the field of medicine and health, 15. In the field of exact and natural sciences, 7 people have also advanced, as well as in the field of humanities, a field that includes history and archeology. language and literature; philosophy, ethics and religion; Arts (arts, art history, performing arts, music).

In the field of agricultural sciences, 3 people applied. This includes agriculture, forestry, and fishing; animal and dairy sciences; veterinary sciences; agricultural biotechnology; and others.

The most requested destination country by postgraduate applicants is Spain with 54 applicants, and the United Kingdom with 49; United States with 12; Australia with 8; Brazil with 3; Mexico with 2; Germany with 1.

Scholarship recipients must begin their studies during the second semester of this year at various universities abroad, which are among the best in the world, and have been given an acceptance letter to start the programme.