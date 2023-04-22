April 22, 2023

Registration is open for the Argentine Junior Science Olympiad 2023

Ministry of Education through and coordination of Scientific and Technological Youth Activities (ACTJ)invites students and teachers from the primary and secondary levels of the educational system, to participate in a new edition of Argentine Junior Science Olympiad 2023.

It is organized every year by Koyu National University and the Ministry of Education of the nation with the aim of strengthening youth’s vocations of natural sciences and appreciation of scientific work, as well as encouraging teachers to continuously update the content.

The proposal is particularly aimed at students who are in the last stage of primary school (level one) and the first stage of secondary school (level two), in the disciplines of Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Those interested in participating in the call can do so through Tuesday, May 31 through the following link: https://www.uncuyo.edu.ar/olimpiadas/incripciones-20235724.

The contents, regulations, schedules, agenda and activity book for sharing are available on this web page. In addition, teachers and students are reminded of the need to register registration in the form provided by the Coordination, in order to obtain the corresponding certificate:

https://forms.gle/mmpEpA4v8JXpwAPL9.

If you have any questions or concerns, you should send a message to the official mailbox: [email protected].

